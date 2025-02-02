Babyface Dismissed Mid-Answer By Interviewers Who Want to Talk to Chappell Roan

Play video content AP

Babyface might be an R&B legend with 12 Grammys under his belt ... but, he got big-timed at music's biggest night -- 'cause a couple interviewers cut him off mid-answer to try and get Chappell Roan's attention at the Grammys!

The moment went down on the red carpet before the show Sunday ... a couple reporters ask him about the rise of female artists in R&B and about the genre blending with other music.

Babyface starts to answer the question ... when one of the interviewers spots Roan -- and, can hardly seem to contain her excitement.

While he's talking, this interviewer yells Chappell's name -- cutting off Babyface mid-sentence right after he started to answer ... not even fulling answering the query.

Ever the professional, Babyface just smiles and asks if they'd rather speak to Roan ... when they tell him yes, he gives the mic back -- smile on his face -- and walks away.

It's a red carpet reporter faux pas for sure ... and, it made for an awkward end to what was up to that point a very polite conversation.

Babyface's fans are calling this moment incredibly rude ... and asking the Associated Press who these reporters think they are.