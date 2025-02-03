Isaac Bruce Predicts Torry Holt Will Get Hall of Fame Call This Week

Play video content TMZSports.com

Torry Holt's wait for the Hall of Fame will end this week ... so says Isaac Bruce, who tells TMZ Sports he's sure his former Rams teammate will finally get the nod on Thursday night.

Holt is going up against 14 other modern-era finalists for as many as five spots in the 2025 class ... and it's certainly no given he gets a seat at the table -- 'cause the competition is stiff.

Legends like Eli Manning, Antonio Gates, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly are all in the mix ... but according to Bruce, Holt can stop holding his breath right now.

"I think the committee gets it right this year," he said, "and we'll be celebrating in Canton this summer."

Bruce, of course, knows a thing or two about the Hall -- he was enshrined in the 2020 class -- so he definitely understands what it takes to get in. And, according to him, Holt's done more than enough.

Bruce tells us Holt's stretch of six straight seasons of 1,300-plus yards should alone be worth a gold jacket.

"No one else has ever done that," he said.

Holt -- who logged snaps in the NFL from 1999 to 2009 -- has been eligible for the Hall for 11 years. This will be his sixth time as a finalist.