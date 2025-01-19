Isaac Bruce Says Rams' Playoff Hopes Rest On Forcing Jalen Hurts To Throw

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Jalen Hurts uses more of his arm and less of his legs on Sunday -- Isaac Bruce tells TMZ Sports Los Angeles will likely score another playoff win.

The former Rams superstar spoke with us about the massive Divisional Round tilt with the Eagles just days before it goes down at Lincoln Financial Field ... and he insisted that forcing Hurts to throw will be the key to victory.

Bruce told us if the Philadelphia signal-caller gets up into the range of 40 pass attempts ... it should result in a dub for his old squad.

"That should be our goal," Bruce said. "Force him to throw."

It might sound a bit unconventional -- after all, the job of the quarterback is to throw -- but Bruce believes the Eagles are far more dangerous when he and Saquon Barkley are keeping the ball on the ground.

It, of course, will be easier said than done ... the Packers tried to stop Barkley and Hurts' legs in the Wild Card round last weekend, but they were totally unsuccessful -- as the duo ran for 155 yards on 31 carries. Hurts then only needed 13 completions to get Philly a comfortable 22-10 victory.

Even if somehow the defense isn't able to contain the two -- Bruce still clearly likes the Rams' chances ... even though they're a 6-point underdog heading into kickoff.