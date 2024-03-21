NFL Not Banning 'Tush Push' Play

Rejoice, Eagles fans ... the NFL is NOT banning the "Tush Push" play -- at least, not in 2024.

NFL exec Troy Vincent announced Thursday that league officials will not hear a proposal on the play at its annual meeting in Orlando next week ... clearing the way for Philadelphia to keep using their ultra-effective quarterback sneak for next season.

Of course, there were plenty around the game who wanted to see it kicked out ... as it wasn't exactly the most fun play for fans to watch -- and hardly the safest for players to execute either.

But Vincent made it clear ... the play is here to stay for now -- explaining, "There wasn’t the sort of injury data that would give the committee the opportunity to make a decision."

The Eagles popularized the play starting in the 2022 season ... letting Jalen Hurts burrow behind Jason Kelce and the rest of the Eagles' O-line to pick up key first-downs on short-yardage plays.

Some have wondered how effective the play will be with Kelce now retired -- but the Eagles will almost certainly try to find out plenty next season now that it'll be allowed.

There could be several rule changes still coming, however ... officials are slated to decide on hip-drop tackles, kickoff regulations and much more in sit-downs next week.