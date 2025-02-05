Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Build-A-Bear Cougar Giving Bianca Censori Run for Her Money

Build-A-Bear Move Over Bianca, New Hottie Alert!!!

Published
020525_build_a_bear_kal
BEAR-Y SEDUCTIVE
TikTok/@buildabear

Bianca Censori is getting some stiff competition in terms of who can look hotter and win the internet ... and her new challenger is, wait for it ... Build-A-Bear?!?

The customizable stuffed animal company is trotting out a new product just in time for Valentine's Day ... a Cuddly Cougar ... and Build-A-Bear is really leaning into sex appeal to sell this thing.

020525-build-a-bear-primary-4
TikTok/@buildabear

Bianca's been all the rage online ever since Sunday when she showed up to the Grammys with Kanye West ... dropping her coat to reveal a see through dress.

Ye's been boasting about Bianca dominating Google searches, but now Build-A-Bear is coming up from behind with this hilarious -- and at times, bizarre -- new ad.

020525_bianca_kanye_red_carpet_kal 2/2/25
THE SHOCKING REVEAL
Shutterstock

Anyone who has been to a mall in America has probably seen a Build-A-Bear workshop and they're usually family-friendly deals ... but not this Cougar.

Build-A-Bear isn't marketing to kids here though ... they say she's exclusively being sold online and is only for adults 18 years and up.

020525-build-a-bear-primary-3
TikTok/@buildabear

No word if Kanye is planning to buy one as part of Bianca's V-Day gift.

related articles