Build-A-Bear Cougar Giving Bianca Censori Run for Her Money

Bianca Censori is getting some stiff competition in terms of who can look hotter and win the internet ... and her new challenger is, wait for it ... Build-A-Bear?!?

The customizable stuffed animal company is trotting out a new product just in time for Valentine's Day ... a Cuddly Cougar ... and Build-A-Bear is really leaning into sex appeal to sell this thing.

Bianca's been all the rage online ever since Sunday when she showed up to the Grammys with Kanye West ... dropping her coat to reveal a see through dress.

Ye's been boasting about Bianca dominating Google searches, but now Build-A-Bear is coming up from behind with this hilarious -- and at times, bizarre -- new ad.

Anyone who has been to a mall in America has probably seen a Build-A-Bear workshop and they're usually family-friendly deals ... but not this Cougar.

Build-A-Bear isn't marketing to kids here though ... they say she's exclusively being sold online and is only for adults 18 years and up.