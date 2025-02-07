Telemundo Reporter Covering Super Bowl Dead in Hotel, Woman Arrested Has Long Rap Sheet

Louisiana authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano ... whose body was found in his hotel room after he went to New Orleans to cover Super Bowl LIX.

Danette Colbert was arrested Friday after allegedly using Manzano's credit cards at several stores in the area following his death ... according to the Kenner Police Department. Colbert has reportedly been charged with fraud and theft-related offenses, as the investigation continues.

Police say security video from the hotel where Manzano was staying shows Colbert with the journalist Wednesday morning ... and later leaving his hotel room solo. He was later found dead in the room.

This is not Colbert's first time facing criminal charges ... police say she's previously been arrested for drugging men, credit card fraud, theft and other financially motivated crimes.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson tells TMZ ... in the course of a search of Colbert's Slidell residence, an alleged stolen gun was found -- she'll also be charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Play video content

Telemundo announced Manzano's death on Thursday and applauded him as "a true professional and a rising star." Police have not released his cause of death. The Telemundo reporter was based in Kansas City.

He is survived by his 2-year-old daughter ... whose mother, Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd Manzano-Aguilar, died in a car accident last year.

Manzano was only 27.