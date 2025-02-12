Andy Cohen Slashes $2M Off New York City Condo Price

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andy Cohen Slashes $2M Off Custom NYC Duplex

Bravo to Andy Cohen for making the ultimate real estate reality check -- after his NYC condo sat on the market, he's slashing the price by a whopping $2 million!

Andy's 3,500-square-foot, 2-story West Village palace hit the market in September with a jaw-dropping $14 million price tag -- but despite its opulence, it’s been a tough sell. Now, it’s been knocked down to $12 mil!

Still, it’s a shocker that it didn’t fly off the market at full price -- especially since Andy put in some serious work. He first bought the ground floor for $1.4M in 2003, then snagged the unit above to create one luxe condo.

As you’d expect, it’s got total Andy vibes -- funky, colorful, and built for a good time, complete with a custom bar and plenty of space for entertaining.

The one big catch? It had no outdoor space, which was a dealbreaker for him. So, Andy said goodbye to this masterpiece and hello to his new $18 million digs -- moving into a penthouse just a 4-minute walk away -- where he finally got the outdoor oasis he was missing.

Ryan Serhant of SERHANT holds the listing.

