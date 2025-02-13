Dr. Drew Says Diplo's Acid Use Could Land Him in Psych Ward

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Drew is giving Diplo a dire warning about his use of psychedelics ... telling the DJ he could wind up in a psych ward if he continues his acid consumption.

The famous TV physician is "gravely" concerned about Diplo's strong affinity for LSD, and during a Wednesday interview with TMZ, he gave his analysis on how Diplo could land in a mental institution. Drew says, "It can happen. I have seen that from higher doses of LSD for sure," but on lower doses typically it can be managed on an outpatient basis.

And, Drew didn't stop there. The doctor says if Diplo's LSD intake is not managed by a professional, he might end up with a slow onset of mania or other types of neurotoxicity -- especially if he already has a mental health issue. The DJ has previously said he's struggled with depression.

Drew explained to us he has seen individuals who use LSD go through personality changes and suffer from severe mood disturbances and various types of psychotic episodes ... namely manic psychosis and schizophrenia.

Drew also says he knows plenty of Hollywood types who have experimented with micro-dosing LSD -- just like Diplo -- and they have all regretted it because of how poorly their minds reacted to the hallucinogenic drug.

But, the former "Celebrity Rehab" host says his biggest concern is the lack of research there is about taking acid and its long-term effects.

As for Diplo's argument acid is naturally occurring ... Drew crapped all over it, saying just because it's natural, doesn't mean it's safe.