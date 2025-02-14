Diddy Accused of Hiring Trafficked Underaged Girl for Miami Party

A woman who says she was trafficked as a teenager is now suing Diddy, claiming he paid her and other minors to work a sex party in Miami just a few years ago.

The alleged victim filed the lawsuit Friday and details the encounter she claims went down in or around 2020, when Diddy was hosting a huge party -- which she says was clearly organized as a group sex event in a warehouse.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says Diddy made a formal announcement and toast to start the party. The woman says she'd already been drugged at that point ... sedated by an unnamed man, not Diddy, she calls her "trafficker." She claims been under the thumb of various pimps since she was 12, and at the time of Diddy's party she was still only 15.

According to the suit, she was taken to a curtained-off area with a bed in the middle ... and over the next several hours, she was forced to have sex with around 20 men. She doesn't say Diddy was among those 20, but she could see him in an adjacent area having sex with a Latina she estimated was only 12 or 13 years old.

The woman claims the girl had been in the same trafficked group as her.

The plaintiff alleges Diddy watched as others had sex with her, and then after the party ended, she claims her trafficker transported her and the other girls to a secret location.

The suit is another filed by attorney Tony Buzbee -- who's now filed dozens of cases against Diddy -- and it seeks damages from Diddy, his companies and multiple John Does for sexual assault and aiding and abetting sexual assault.

While the federal indictment against Diddy includes trafficking and sexual assault charges, none of the alleged victims in that case is underaged ... as has now been claimed in a few of the civil suits against him.

Interesting side note: this new plaintiff says she was finally saved from the sex trafficking during a sting operation 2 years later in Virginia.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com