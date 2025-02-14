Marshawn Lynch Joins 'Euphoria' Cast For Season 3

Marshawn Lynch is adding to his IMDb page -- the NFL great will appear in the hit HBO show, "Euphoria."

The former Super Bowl champion running back will join Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in the third and final installment of the series, which is set to premiere in 2026.

In addition to Beast Mode, singer Rosalia and actor Kadeem Hardison (known for his role in "A Different World") also reportedly joined the star-studded cast.

Lynch is racking up the acting credits lately -- he will also show face in a movie with Eddie Murphy called "The Pickup," which is currently in post-production.

Lynch first got in front of the camera in 2014 when he was still on the Seahawks ... working on two episodes of "The League".

He also played roles in "Westworld," "Bottoms," and had special segments on "Thursday Night Football" -- including a remake of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow character.

On top of that, Lynch is in the "Love Hurts" flick -- starring Ke Huy Quan -- which is in theaters right now.