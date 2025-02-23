Patrick Surtain II, Son of Ex-NFL Star, Offers Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Shedeur Sanders wants some tips on how to navigate following a famous dad's footsteps into the NFL ... Patrick Surtain II is offering up some, free of charge.

The newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year -- who's the son of former Miami Dolphins star Patrick Surtain -- told TMZ Sports out at Super Bowl week this month Sanders merely needs to "keep being" himself if he wants to succeed in the pros.

It, of course, is a simple concept ... but as the offspring of Deion Sanders -- Surtain II knows it's not always the easiest task.

"Just cancel out all the noise," he said of words he'd share with the Colorado quarterback. "You know who you is. You know who you are as a person. All that matters is what you do on the field."

Shedeur has done a pretty good job so far ... he put up amazing statistics at Jackson State and then with the Buffaloes the past two seasons. It's all got him in line to be potentially a top-10 pick in April's NFL draft ... and from everything Surtain II's seen, he's sure the signal-caller will find wins at the next level.

"He's definitely got the tools, for sure, to do something," the cornerback said.