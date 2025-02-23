Stephen Fulton In Talks With Timberland After Boxing Shoes Go Viral

Play video content TMZSports.com

Timberland officials apparently loved Stephen Fulton's in-fight homage to their company so much ... the boxing star tells TMZ Sports he's actually now in talks with them for an endorsement deal.

Fulton paid tribute to the outdoor footwear co. back on Feb. 1 ... when he wore some boxing shorts and boots against Brandon Figueroa that resembled jorts and a pair of Timberlands.

The outfit, designed by The Shoe Surgeon, was so cool -- it all went viral on social media ... and in the days following the bout, Fulton said Timberland reached out to him.

The 23-1 featherweight said the talks are still in the preliminary phase -- so he couldn't reveal much about their convo -- but he made it clear, he's absolutely hoping it all leads to some kind of contract with the company in the near future.

Fulton, a 30-year-old Philadelphia native who ended up beating Figueroa in the 'fit by unanimous decision, said he'd be willing to do just about anything for the company ... including modeling, commercials and more.

"[A deal] will be another amazing thing for the culture," he said, "and for me and my career as well."