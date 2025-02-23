Travis Scott Throws First Pitch at Cacti Park for Astros Spring Training Opening Day

Travis Scott made an appearance in Florida over the weekend to throw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros at opening day of Spring Training ... and he brought some sick gifts with him.

The rapper was on hand at CACTI Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday where the Astros faced off against the Washington Nationals during spring training opening day. In case you didn't know, last year, TS gained the naming rights to Cacti Park.

Travis came with gifts in hand because he gave the first 2,000 fans at the stadium a Travis Scott limited edition bobblehead designed with Trav's signature style.

During his time at the ballpark, Travis connected with Astros pitcher, Bryan Abreu.