NFL Prospect Mike Green Reveals He Was Subject of Sexual Assault Allegations

Marshall pass rusher Mike Green -- a projected first-rounder in the upcoming NFL Draft -- just revealed he's been the subject of two sexual assault allegations, but the football star adamantly denies he did anything wrong.

The defensive end met with media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday ... and disclosed why he was dismissed from Virginia in September 2022, before he ultimately joined the MU football team.

Green said the reason, which was never public until today, was that he was accused of SA ... making clear he's "done nothing wrong."

"There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned," Green said on Wednesday.

"I’ve never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave."

The ousting didn't leave Green with a bad taste in his mouth -- he says he still speaks to his former coach, Tony Elliott.

"I held no grudges," Green said, "I have no grudges against the University of Virginia."

"I could have stayed at the university if I wanted to. After I got suspended, I wanted a fresh start. I wanted to go somewhere that I was able to lay down a foundation, and that’s what caused me to enter the transfer portal and go to Marshall."

It worked out for Green at the end of the day. He led the country with 17 sacks last season ... and he also forced 3 fumbles.