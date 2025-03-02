Adam Devine's L.A. Home Alarm Triggered, Responding Cop Injured on Property

A 911 alarm call at Adam Devine’s Los Angeles home quickly turned into a real-life scare for one of the responding police officers who took a dramatic fall at the property ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops rushed to the actor's home shortly after 2 PM Monday when his alarm system was triggered.

We're told officers conducted a thorough search of the property, but ultimately found no evidence of a break-in or any signs of an attempted forced entry.

Our sources say as officers were wrapping up their search, one of the responding officers slipped and fell roughly 20 feet down an embankment on Adam's property.

Despite the fall, we're told the officer was able to get back on his feet and walk to the cop car. The officer was driven to a local hospital, where he was treated for a broken wrist.

Our sources say it does not appear Adam was home at the time of the incident.