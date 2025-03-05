Olympic Medalist Omari Jones Gunning For Knockout In Boxing Debut

Play video content TMZSports.com

Olympic medalist Omari Jones is steppin' into the ring for his boxing debut on March 15 ... and plans to make a powerful statement with a knockout victory!

Jones -- who won the bronze medal in boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- spoke with TMZ Sports days before his six-round boxing debut at the Caribe Royale in his hometown of Orlando, Florida.

Jones -- who signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion -- is eager to showcase his skills in front of his family, friends, and fans, describing himself as the complete package as an elite boxer.

"I'm ready to show my skill, speed, power," Jones told us, "and how I adjusted from the amateur to the pros."

To make his point, Jones, 22, will be fighting 14-5 Alessio Mastronunzio.

Omari believes KO'ing an experienced fighter will prove he's legit -- and he'll be ready if the opportunity presents itself.

"If I see an opening to go for it, I'll definitely finish it off," Jones said.

Even if Jones doesn't put Mastronunzio away, being a pro fighter is a dream come true for him, and he's determined to earn his first win -- of what he believes will be many!

As for career goals, Omari's shootin' for the stars. He envisions one day being enshrined in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

But, it's about more than wins and losses for the young fighter -- he wants to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Muhammad Ali, who was much more than just a boxer.