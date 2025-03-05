Two Men Charged In Connection With Chiefs Fans' Mysterious Frozen Deaths

Two men have been hit with criminal charges for their alleged roles in an ill-fated Kansas City Chiefs watch party that resulted in the death of three males.

Officials in Platte County, Missouri announced this week that Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson have been hit with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance ... after investigators say the two contributed to the deaths of Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson back in January 2024.

Play video content

You'll recall ... the trio of men went to Willis' K.C.-area residence to watch Andy Reid and Co. take on the Chargers -- but they were found dead two days later, frozen in Willis' backyard.

The case gained national notoriety due to the mysterious way the trio had passed ... but on Wednesday, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said they all died from a lethal mix of cocaine and fentanyl -- which he claims Willis and Carson provided at the party.

Carson has already been booked into a county jail on the charges ... while Zahnd said he's anticipating Willis will turn himself in soon.

Both men are facing significant prison time if convicted of the felonies.