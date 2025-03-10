Model Ivana Knoll Opens Up on DJ Career, They Wanted Me to be 'Sexy Boy'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Model Ivana Knoll -- known as the World Cup's hottest fan -- claims she was asked to turn down her hotness at the start of her DJ career ... but she tells TMZ Sports she has no plans to be just one of the guys.

The Croatian beauty -- who boasts nearly three million followers on Instagram -- opened up about her foray into the music industry during a conversation with Lucas Widman ... and revealed one early concern had nothing to do with her abilities on the turntables, but rather her appearance.

Knoll broke down a request from one agent in particular ... who suggested she give off more of a "sexy boy" look.

Knoll said there's no shortage of attractive women in the genre ... but for some reason, they're pressured to "hide the sexiness" and dress more like their male counterparts.

Needless to say, she elected against it ... and it's paying off, as she's booked a bunch of gigs as Knoll Doll -- including Ultra Europe last year.

Knoll also agreed she has to work harder than most people getting into the industry ... and is well aware of the fact people are waiting for her to make a mistake so they can start hating.

But bad news for them, she said she works tirelessly at her craft ... and name-dropped a dream collab she'd love to work with in the future!!