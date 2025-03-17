Michigan's Mitch Voit Appears To Pretend To Snort Cocaine Line After RBI Triple

Mitch Voit gave a whole 'nother meaning to "line" drive during Sunday's USC vs. Michigan baseball game ... after he hit a big RBI triple, he appeared to pretend to snort cocaine!!

The wild scene all unfolded during the second inning of the Wolverines' tilt with the Trojans in Ann Arbor, after Voit roped a pitch to center field.

Michigan baseball players are used to playing in the snow 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8SrlX8gH2 — Noah Bieniek (@NoahB77_) March 16, 2025 @NoahB77_

He rounded second and slid head-first into third ... and when he realized his bat just plated three runs for his Michigan squad, he put his nose to the nearby chalk line and took a big sniff.

It didn't take a rocket scientist to decipher what he was mimicking -- and a short time later, video of the celly went viral on X.

Some praised its creativity, while others called it inappropriate. So far, there's been no indication the junior second baseman will face any sort of punishment from his team or the Big Ten over it all.

Voit ended up going 3-for-3 on the day with four total RBIs ... and Michigan went on to win 11-0.