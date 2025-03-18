Anthony Davis Hits Golf Course Amid Injury Recovery
Anthony Davis isn't ready to get back on the NBA court just yet, but here's a good sign for Dallas Mavericks fans -- the Brow was able to hit the golf course and work on his game on Tuesday.
A clip of AD's round was shared to social media ... with the 6'10" baller -- who went down with a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 -- appearing to gear up for a chip shot.
Anthony Davis playing a round in Plano today ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ui6HF9XzKn— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 18, 2025 @DallasTexasTV
Davis rocked shorts, a t-shirt and a vest for the occasion ... and it looked like he had a stogie in his mouth.
Davis was back in practice mode this week ... getting in a sweat with the Texas Legends as he eases into returning to 100%.
The Mavs desperately need the big man ... as they've been plagued with injuries. They're 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight.
Fellow Dallas superstar Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL ... and with an ailment like that, he won't be hitting the links anytime soon.
As for Davis, his return date has not been set just yet ... but the folks in Dallas have gotta be hoping it's sooner than later.