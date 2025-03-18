Anthony Davis Hits Golf Course Amid Injury Recovery

Anthony Davis isn't ready to get back on the NBA court just yet, but here's a good sign for Dallas Mavericks fans -- the Brow was able to hit the golf course and work on his game on Tuesday.

A clip of AD's round was shared to social media ... with the 6'10" baller -- who went down with a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 -- appearing to gear up for a chip shot.

Anthony Davis playing a round in Plano today ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ui6HF9XzKn — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 18, 2025 @DallasTexasTV

Davis rocked shorts, a t-shirt and a vest for the occasion ... and it looked like he had a stogie in his mouth.

Davis was back in practice mode this week ... getting in a sweat with the Texas Legends as he eases into returning to 100%.

The Mavs desperately need the big man ... as they've been plagued with injuries. They're 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight.

Fellow Dallas superstar Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL ... and with an ailment like that, he won't be hitting the links anytime soon.

