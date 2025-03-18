Actor Gabriel Olds' Ex-Lovers Defend Him in Sexual Assault Case

Gabriel Olds, a character actor accused of 7 sexual assaults, is getting an odd -- and graphic -- show of support from ex-lovers who applaud his "intimacy" and prowess in the BDSM world.

The testimonials include lines like "best sex I have ever had" ... "He taught me about a world of intimacy beyond my experience" ... "such a gentle ass slapper," and other gushing words about Olds' sexual skills.

Olds, who's appeared in shows like "NCIS," "Boardwalk Empire" and "Six Feet Under," was arrested last year in L.A. after 6 women accused him of sexual assaults dating back to 2013.

But, the character witnesses paint a picture of Olds as someone who was into rough, but consensual sex. The testimonial letters -- which were offered as part of efforts to reduce his bail -- included one woman who says, "We would incorporate choking and other painful acts, and we frequently videotaped ourselves too."

Olds has yet to stand trial, but his case already includes testimony from 24 women -- the 6 accusers, 6 other women who claim he pressured them into violent or kinky sex ... and a dozen more who are staunchly defending him.

Some supporters, who've attended pretrial hearings, told the L.A. Times, "I do not believe he did any of these things. I know him, and this is just not who I know him to be."

On the other hand, a woman who filed for a restraining order against Olds, claims he choked her during sex, and although she asked him to stop, he kept going until she blacked out.