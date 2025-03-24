'Return of the Mack' Singer Mark Morrison Arrested for Battery in Florida

"Return of the Mack" singer Mark Morrison got busted on a battery charge in Florida ... after allegedly striking the general manager of a swanky restaurant.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Morrison stormed into Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach on Saturday evening ... and started yelling and cursing at the venue's general manager. It seems Morrison was upset over an event he starting planning with the venue on Friday.

Cops say witnesses told officers the situation escalated to the point Morrison allegedly pushed the manager in his upper body. Nicola Lavacca, the manager, did not fight back.

The report says a witness jumped in, separating the two and asked Morrison to step outside. Based on the evidence, cops arrested Morrison on a charge of simple battery.

In a photo we've obtained, Morrison is seen cuffed with his hands behind his back, sporting a black shirt, khaki shorts and bright yellow shoes.

The singer later posed for a mugshot in a blue jumpsuit ... and from the looks of it, doesn't seem too happy. He was released Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond.