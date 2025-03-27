MLB Streaming Service Crashes on Opening Day

Fans hoping to catch some Major League Baseball Opening Day action were unfortunately striking out ... as the league's streaming service stopped working as the season got underway -- and fans were pissed!!!

Social media was flooded with people voicing their displeasure with MLB.TV and its rough start out of the gates ... with some being met with playback errors and never-ending loading screens.

As of 1:04 PST ... Downdetector.com reported 21,000 outages. MLB.TV is no stranger to hiccups, with the app having a history of complaints from fans of America's pastime. Those issues have ranged from people calling out the service interface to the blackout restrictions that come with it.

The league has yet to comment on the matter ... but with the outrage on social media, we imagine the tech geeks are racing to get everything back working again.

And it seems to be working to some extent ... as some are finally able to check out the action.