Larry Johnson, Runnin' Rebel Stars Dropping Doc on '90 UNLV Title Team

Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon, Anderson Hunt, Greg Anthony and the rest of the Runnin' Rebels are getting a documentary (about time!) on their famed '90 NCAA Championship squad -- a team the guys say is the greatest ever !

Johnson, Augmon, and Hunt joined Babcock ... where they announced the brand new project, titled UNLV: Kings Of Vegas, which they say will, once and for all, deliver the true story of the famed team, including never-before-told stories.

"It was long overdue," Hunt said ... "To tell the story through our eyes."

"There's been many stories written about us. We've been talked about," Augmon added, continuing ... "One thing about this story, and it's our story. It's coming from our vision, our eyes, our voice, and it's not edited. This story is gonna be told by us and we're gonna let it hang!"

Of course, the 1989-1990 team, coached by the legendary Jerry Tarkanian, entered the tourney as a number one seed. After defeating Arkansas-Little Rock, Ohio State, Ball State, and Loyola Marymount, the Runnin' Rebels faced Georgia Tech with a trip to the championship game on the line.

UNLV sent Kenny Anderson and his Ga. Tech team packing -- although the contest was close -- earning a date with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils.

On April 2, 1990, the teams squared off at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, CO ... a matchup that many framed as good (Duke) vs. bad (UNLV), playing on racial stereotypes.

The Runnin' Rebels blew the doors off Coach K's team, winning 103-73.

Given the ultra-impressive season, we asked Larry, Stacy and Anderson where they feel the team stacks up against other great teams in the realm of college hoops.

There wasn't much hesitation to say ... right at the very top.

"I'll put the team up against anybody. Anybody," Hunt said, as the retired hooper ticked off some of the most formidable squads ever, including Michael Jordan's '82 UNC team that also won a Natty.

"Like Hunt said, you got them great UCLA teams, and you got Indiana that went undefeated one year, but we could've beat anybody at any time, bro," LJ declared, which Stacey cosigned.

"I agree, number one, no doubt," Augmon said.

The sure-to-be highly anticipated doc, which will include commentary from Snoop Dogg, CHuck D, Coach K and others, is slated to drop this fall. The 4-part series is being produced by The Real Story LLC and Hidden Empire Sports (the company behind Floyd Mayweather's The GOAT).