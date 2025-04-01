Terrell Suggs Sentenced To Probation ... In Starbucks Threat Case

Play video content

Terrell Suggs has just been sentenced to probation over allegations he waved a firearm at a man during a 2024 altercation at an Arizona Starbucks.

The former NFL superstar learned the punishment inside a Maricopa County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

The judge in the case ordered Suggs to 18 months of supervised probation -- but told the ex-Baltimore Ravens pass rusher he "can get off in half that time ... if you've done everything you're supposed to."

Some of the requirements Suggs must meet, the judge said at the hearing, include 100 hours of community service, anger management counseling and no consumption of alcohol. He also must get permission prior to leaving the state.

Suggs -- who wore a dark-colored sweater over a collared shirt for the proceedings -- stated just before the order was handed down that he was "ready to get on with my life."

"This has been hanging on with me for a year," he said ... before adding that the incident was "a momentary bad decision."

The case, of course, stems from a run-in Suggs had with a man as he was trying to get coffee while out in Scottsdale over a year ago. Officials say Suggs quarreled with the guy in the drive-through ... and at one point, "recklessly displayed a firearm" in a threatening manner.

Play video content 2/20/25

Suggs was initially hit with two charges over the claims -- one count of threatening or intimidating and one count of disorderly conduct. He ultimately reached a deal with prosecutors in February ... when he agreed to submit a guilty plea to the disorderly conduct charge in exchange for the dropping of the other count.