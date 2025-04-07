Menendez Brothers Say 'Hope For Future' a New Feeling as Parole Hearing Nears

Play video content TMZ Studios

Erik and Lyle Menendez say they finally have something to look forward to as they inch closer to a possible release from prison, and they're revealing how they've evolved during their 35 years behind bars.

The brothers tell us why they are -- for the first time since 1990 -- hopeful for the future in our new special, "TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview" ... premiering tonight on FOX.

Lyle says the word hope is new for them, and Erik says he's striving to be a better person every day and finally beginning to like himself -- but the key for them will be whether the California parole board finds they no longer pose a danger to society.

The brothers are going in front of the board in June ... but when we spoke to them, it was clear they were already getting their hopes up, as they told us how they envision their lives if they ever regain their freedom.

CA Governor Gavin Newsom says the parole board will finalize its risk assessment and send it to his desk after the June 13 hearing, and he'll consider the findings when deciding whether to grant clemency to Erik and Lyle.

The Menendez brothers have another path to freedom too ... Newsom says the risk assessment will also be sent to the judge for possible resentencing, and a lighter sentence could spring them from prison based on time served.