'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel's Sister Dies From Drug OD, Days After Hubby

"The Queen of Versailles" star Jackie Siegel just lost another family member ... her sister died from an accidental drug overdose, only days after Jackie's husband died.

Jackie tells TMZ ... her sister, Jessica Mallery, died Monday after using cocaine laced with fentanyl.

JS tells us her sister's death "is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country – and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives."

Jackie was already in mourning when her sister died ... her husband, David Siegel, died Saturday morning. He was 89.

She says her "world was shattered again" Monday by her sister's unexpected death "to a scourge we as a family know all too well -- accidental drug overdose."

As we reported ... Jackie's daughter Victoria died from a drug OD back in 2015 when she was only 18 years old.

Jessica Mallery was 43.