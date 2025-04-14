'RHOBH' Taylor Armstrong Claims Late Husband Punched Her So Hard He Broke Her Face

Play video content Investigation Discovery

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Taylor Armstrong is recalling the physical abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her late husband ... claiming he once fractured her face with his fist.

Taylor goes into detail about the alleged abuse in the newest episode of Investigation Discovery's new docuseries, "Hollywood Demons" ... claiming Russell Armstrong punched her on her birthday and broke her eye socket.

In a clip from the episode, obtained by TMZ, Taylor claims Russell punched her after accusing her of cheating on him with Chippendales dancers in Las Vegas.

Taylor claims they were going to bed on her birthday when Russell started some alarming pillow talk ... she says he badgered her about a recent Bachelorette party trip to Sin City, and paid her denials no mind until he turned over and socked her in the face.

She claims the punch fractured her orbital floor ... and she says when they went to the doctor, Russell gave her a lie to tell the doc, who wasn't buying what they were selling.

Taylor details more claims of abuse in the episode and says it all led up to her filing for divorce from Russell in July 2011 ... one month before he took his own life.

The ID "Hollywood Demons" series episode "Housewives Gone Bad" premieres tonight at 9 PM ET.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788.