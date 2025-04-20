420 Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Concealed within this smokey dopey snap is someone who loves to spark up a joint, and he doesn't "care who sees!" This shouldn't be rocket science, but given the following clues, can you guess the unknown celeb?

This rapper gained mainstream fame in 2010, and in 2015 he collab'd with Charlie Puth for the "Furious 7" soundtrack.

When he's not spittin' rhymes, he enjoys hittin' the gym and sharing his workouts (usually in nothin' but compression shorts). Perhaps he and Snoop Dogg are Hollywood's most notable ganja gurus ...