George Clooney Says He's Never Had a Fight With Wife Amal

George Clooney says he and his wife Amal Clooney are looking for something to fight over ... and if they do, it will be a first.

The actor made the dubious claim in a recent interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings."

George recalled telling Gayle in 2022 that he'd never had an argument with Amal ... and then he claimed the same holds true to this day.

Clooney adds ... "We're trying to find something to fight about!!!"

George says he hit the jackpot in marrying Amal, praising her as an incredible woman. He says there's not a day that goes by where he doesn't feel like the luckiest man in the world.

The couple has been married since 2014 ... when they got hitched in Venice, Italy in a massive ceremony with celeb guests like Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

George and Amal share twins Ella and Alexander ... and Gayle joked about George once declaring he would never be married or have kids.