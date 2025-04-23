Florida Man Allegedly Roughs Up Girl, Accuses Her of Egging His Home, Video

Play video content Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man ended up behind bars last weekend after he was busted for allegedly roughing up an 11-year-old girl who he thought pelted his home with eggs.

The crazy incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a Tampa, FL, apartment complex and was partly captured on dramatic video recorded by a witness.

Check it out ... the suspect, Marius Mutu, is seen pinning the girl to the ground outside the building as she screams and cries for help. The girl swears to god she didn't do anything wrong, but her words fall on deaf ears. Mutu won't let her go.

At one point, the woman recording the video orders Mutu to "get off of her!" Then you hear a man tell Mutu to remove his hands from the girl followed by someone rushing up to help the kid -- before the video cuts off.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Mutu chased the girl, knocked her to the ground and restrained her until adults intervened. Cops were then called.

Sheriff's deputies interviewed Mutu, who allegedly said his apartment had recently been egged a couple times and he pounced on the girl as she happened to walk by, believing she was the culprit.

Mutu was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment.