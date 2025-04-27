'Married at First Sight Australia' Tony Mojanovski Rushed to Hospital

Play video content

Tony Mojanovski, a groom from "Married at First Sight Australia," was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The reality TV star underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to a New South Wales hospital this week after experiencing severe chest pains.

The 53-year-old had multiple tests performed on him, including a coronary artery bypass graft, which treated the blockage and ultimately saved his life.

His 'MAFS' co-star Ryan Donnelly shared a post on Instagram showing him visiting Tony in his hospital room. The two were seen laughing and holding hands as Tony recovers.

During his hospitalization, he told the Daily Mail Australia ... "During the week I wasn't feeling well. It has been happening for a long time - I was just feeling not right, like something was on my chest every now and then, giving me heartburn and stuff like that."

He added that his mom died from an aneurysm.

He says ... "I was smoking, the cigarettes, the stress, being on the boat, partying - just too many things. It caught up with me."