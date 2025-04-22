Lil Uzi Vert Transported to NYC Hospital by Ambulance After Falling Ill

Lil Uzi Vert is currently getting medical treatment in NYC -- the "Eternal Atake" rapper was rushed to a hospital ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

Paramedics responded to an EMS call Monday afternoon for a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

An eyewitness at the scene tells us Lil Uzi was wheeled through the lobby of the hotel on a gurney around 2:30 PM and loaded into the ambulance.

We obtained video from moments after paramedics arrived on the scene ... Uzi got loaded into the ambulance, and security held up an array of black umbrellas to block the view.

We're told his girlfriend, former City Girls rapper JT, was also by his side.

Our sources say Lil Uzi was conscious when they brought him out and headed to the hospital. We've also confirmed Uzi was taken to the emergency room and kept overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, he was still in the hospital. It's unclear what Uzi's current condition is, or why he was transported.