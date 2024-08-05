Lil Uzi Vert Professes Forever Love For JT To Fan Making Advance

Lil Uzi Vert may have millions of female fans looking to dominate his attention, but sorry ladies ... he says his heart belongs to JT, permanently!!!

The "Just Wanna Rock" star was recently out in New York City and all set to give his two cents on Lil Yachty's opinions regarding Atlanta dominating over NYC fashion ... when a female fan barged into the interview showing him her phone number.

Uzi immediately lost his train of thought and told the young lady he couldn't be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with when it comes to his bond with JT -- and refused to get her digits!!!

The Maybach that Uzi was sitting in immediately sped off, leaving the interviewer Dee Swish standing in the middle of the street with his question unanswered ... Uzi said he wasn't messing around, so all JT can say is "OKAY!!!"

The two superstar artists have been dating since 2019 ... the beginning of forever, according to Uzi!!!

Uzi may have gotten cut off but we got music industry vet/podcaster Ray Daniels' take on Yachty's fashion fiasco.