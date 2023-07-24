City Girls Slam Backlash Over Yung Miami's Son Making It Rain at Rolling Loud

My Son Can Make It Rain All He Wants!!!

Play video content Instagram / @thegirljt

The City Girls are sending out a warning to whom it may concern -- don't you dare question Yung Miami's maternal instincts, or you'll feel the wrath of TWO protective mama bears!!!

Godmom JT posted footage from Rolling Loud with Miami's son in big boy mode, throwing money at strippers while he was surrounded by adults ... a moment many fans thought was too grown for the 10-year-old tyke.

The scenario looked identical to a rap music video, with several people twerking and getting lit to the music. Miami can even be seen smacking Ari Fletcher's butt cheeks at some point.

Play video content

The backlash pushed Miami and JT to their breaking points, and they exploded on their critics. Miami fought for her son's right to party, and called Rolling Loud the best day of his young life.

JT also backed her up ... revealing her beau Lil Uzi Vert had the area blocked off so Miami's son couldn't get a handful of any of the gratuitous flesh on display ... only an eyeful.