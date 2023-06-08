City Girls Release 'I Need A Thug' Track to Start 'Elevated P**** Rap' Era

City Girls are looking to make their third studio album the charm ... and they want the project's first single "I Need a Thug" to provide the spark.

On Thursday, Yung Miami and JT began their summer rollout with the song that samples LL Cool J's "I Need Love" and finds the Florida-based duo clamoring for "money, sex and drugs" ... probably because it rhymes with "thug!"

Miami is linked to Diddy IRL, and JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been going strong for years, but if the new record is to be believed, that may change soon!!!

In a new interview, the City Girls explained how they tried their hardest not to deliver anything "corny" but championed the new album as "elevated p***y rap." As for what exactly that term means -- JT says, "It's still p***y rap, like it'll be fun, but much more elevated."

Okay. 🤔

With 2 albums, 1 mixtape and a handful of platinum and gold singles under their Chanel belts, Miami swears the group has ascended to legendary status and JT thinks their reign has been unprecedented.

As she puts it, "It ain't been two bitches to come in, have this personality, and give people the attitude."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.