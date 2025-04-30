Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper Killed In House Fire

Rodeo legend Roy Cooper tragically died in a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the blaze began at Cooper's Decatur, Texas home sometime around 7 PM. According to reports, the residence was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

The rodeo community mourns a tremendous loss today with the passing of rodeo legend and Super Looper, Roy Cooper. Commissioner Sid Miller and his wife, Debra, are lifting the Cooper family up in prayer as they navigate this heartbreaking time 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/2r2vJHpDGx — Texas Agriculture (@TexasDeptofAg) April 30, 2025 @TexasDeptofAg

Cooper was the lone person injured during the incident.

Further details regarding the inferno -- such as what started it -- have not yet been made available ... an investigation remains ongoing.

"It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our Dad, The Super Looper, Roy Cooper," Cooper's son, Tuf, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "We’re all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment."

Cooper began his Hall of Fame career in 1976 -- and was a star right away, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He went on to win eight world championships, including six in tie-down roping events.

Heartbroken to hear that Roy Cooper has passed, the Michael Jordan of calf roping, a true icon in and out of the arena. I grew up seeing him around town, always in awe. I’ll never forget when he and George Strait stopped by the DQ where I worked, Texas legends in real life.… pic.twitter.com/M8Bz7J2Z8E — Snipe 🖤 (@txsnipergirl) April 30, 2025 @txsnipergirl

He ultimately became such an icon, he struck a relationship with George Strait -- and actually once called the country music crooner "one of my very best friends."

"The PRCA and rodeo community mourns the passing of ProRodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper in a house fire this evening," the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said in a statement Tuesday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Cooper was just 69 years old.