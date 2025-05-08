Browns Star David Njoku Shows Off Beach Body In Miami

Play video content BACKGRID

Cleveland Browns star David Njoku is clearly ready for the NFL season ... 'cause the Pro Bowl tight end put his incredible figure on full display during a visit to the beach in Miami!!

The 28-year-old ditched his shirt and rocked a pair of short black bottoms for the occasion ... and based on footage of his visit, he was in great spirits as he had his feet in the sand.

Njoku is apparently taking in as much free time as he can before preparations for the upcoming season ramp up in a few weeks ... as OTAs kick off later this month.

While Njoku looks primed to put on the pads and helmet, what remains uncertain is who the heck is gonna be throwing him the pigskin this season.

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the QB room ... as well as Deshaun Watson, who has likely played his last down for the organization as he recovers from a re-injured Achilles.

Njoku showed support for Sanders -- who famously fell until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft -- after they officially became teammates ... and gave him some motivation on Instagram.