Derek Carr Retires From NFL At 34 Due To Serious Shoulder Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is walking away from the NFL at 34 years old, he announced Saturday morning ... with reports saying the retirement is due to a serious shoulder injury.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback -- who spent the majority of his career with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders -- addressed the decision in a statement ... saying after praying and talking things over with his wife, Heather, he came to the conclusion that his playing days are over.

"For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience," the 2014 second-round pick said in a statement released by the Saints.

"It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special."

According to the Saints, Carr started experiencing pain in his right shoulder as he kickstarted his prep for the 2025 season ... his first time throwing hard since suffering a hand injury and concussion on Dec. 8.

Scans on the area later determined Carr was dealing with a labral tear and "significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff."

Carr could have opted for surgery, the team stated ... but it would have forced him to sit out the entire 2025 season -- and there was no guarantee he would ever get back to 100%.

"Your unwavering support has meant the world to us," he added.

Derek Carr is publicly speaking about his shoulder injury. During a church service in Las Vegas (@TheChurchLV), he said he has been in contact with #Saints officials, has gotten an MRI and says everyone is trying to figure out the next steps. pic.twitter.com/ud2GRiHixI — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 28, 2025 @farrah_yvette

Carr opened up on his injury last month during a church service ... and used it to speak out on how outside opinions don't matter, only "the word of God" does.