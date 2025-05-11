Jermall Charlo Down To Fight Jake Paul, But Admits Scrap Unlikely

Play video content TMZSports.com

If you found yourself daydreaming of a Jermall Charlo vs. Jake Paul fight, it might be time to think of another reality ... 'cause The Hitman tells TMZ Sports even though he's down for the bout -- he's pretty sure Paul wouldn't want the smoke.

We caught up with Charlo this week ahead of his May 31 fight against Thomas LaManna ... and he told us his body feels good as he's looking to keep his undefeated record intact.

He also talked about a potential throwdown with Paul -- and while he said he was "for sure" into it ... he admitted there are some big roadblocks.

"Jake Paul wouldn't want to fight a fighter like me," he said. "On top of that, me and Jake are pretty cool. We homies."

Influencer boxing has proven to be a lucrative business ... and Charlo said if the money is right -- sometimes the homies need to catch some hands.

The odds of it happening, though, are low ... especially as El Gallo is set to take on former champ Julio César Chávez Jr. in June -- a fight Charlo isn't exactly impressed with.

"Julio César Chávez is done," he said. "He came back for a Jake Paul fight because it's the name and the money. Jake Paul, the YouTubers, [are] doing financially well. It looks good on his resume if he can beat Chavez."