Vlade Divac Optimistic About LeBron, Lakers' Future Despite Early Playoff Exit

The sky is falling in L.A. following the Lakers' disappointing playoff run ... but Vlade Divac ain't exactly reaching for his umbrella just yet -- as he expressed optimism about his former team to TMZ Sports this week.

The ex-Lakers big man chopped it up with us following a dinner at Craig's -- and while he described Los Angeles' opening-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as "not good," he's still excited for the future.

He told us he "definitely" sees Lebron James returning for 2025-26 ... and added he saw no drop-off in the 40-year-old's game this year.

Of course, there are many in the City of Angels who are feeling a bit differently ... as the Lakers were a big favorite in the series with the Wolves -- but they only won one game.

To make matters worse, JJ Redick was criticized heavily for his lineups.

Nonetheless, Vlade appears confident -- as does LeBron, who said himself this week he wasn't sweating the playoff L too much.