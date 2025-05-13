Lil Eazy E Using A.I. to Create New Movies, Albums With N.W.A Rapper's Voice, Image

Play video content TMZ.com

The Godfather of Gangsta Rap is getting a digital makeover through the power of A.I. that'll have him live through infinite generations.

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with Lil Eazy outside LAX and he spilled the beans on the next chapter of the late Eazy-E's legacy ... an A.I.-packaged biopic film to chronicle both Eazy's life and even a "father-son" style album down the line!!!

Lil Eazy tells us he was skeptical at first, but after spending time with the folks at The Ace Industries, he decided to embrace the world's growing technology.

The senior Eazy died in 1995, but Lil Eazy called hearing his dad's voice through artificial intelligence a "touching" moment, so it just may be close to the real thing!!!

