Alonzo Williams Thinks Eazy-E Would Frown On Today's 'Murder Music'

Alonzo Williams witnessed the meteoric rise of N.W.A, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre and Ice Cube with his own two eyes, but thinks hip hop's jumped the tracks since then ... as artists don't just rap about violence, they now promote it!!!

The famed West Coast promoter was front and center at Eazy's recent street sign unveiling in Compton, and said while he's proud of everything Eazy accomplished ... he predicts he'd be disappointed with many of today's hit records.

He thinks, much like Cube did, Eazy would have moved on to acting and producing films ... because his lyrics were too rough and cancel culture would've eventually taken down the "Godfather of Gangsta Rap."

Lonzo knew Eazy well ... his portrayal in 2015's "Straight Outta Compton" painted him as a rap-hating promoter who didn't see the big picture, but Lonzo tells us that wasn't the case at all.

He got his start DJing on the post-disco, electro-funk scene that predated hip hop music, and says the culture thing was all about making people dance.

When rappers started lyrically killing one another on wax, Lonzo says he couldn't get jiggy with it and fell back, but still thinks N.W.A is lightyears ahead of any drill rappers!!!

Special Ed also targeted drill music in his latest discussion with VladTV ... and doubled down on what he sees as N.W.A.'s role in hip hop ending up where it is today.

If you remember, the "I Got It Made" rapper blamed the West Coast pioneers for making the lifestyle look cool, which, of course, prompted heated reactions from Cube and KXNG Crooked.