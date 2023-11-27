DJ Yella Says There's No N.W.A Music Left To AI Enhance Like The Beatles Did

No Music Left for Us to Do The Same!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Yella says he'd love to hear AI technology resurrect Eazy-E's vocals and his beloved N.W.A for a new generation ... but he says there's nothing left in the music vault to recycle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Yella outside Eazy's street sign unveiling in Compton last week where he revealed all the "World's Most Dangerous Group" master recordings fell into his lap after Eazy's death in 1995.

The Beatles just proved to the world that deceased musicians can still make an impact with the release of their final song, which used AI to boost John Lennon's vocals from a 1978 demo tape.

Yella and Eazy remained tight until the end, and he admits he's sitting on a bunch of unreleased instrumentals, likely produced by him and Dr. Dre, but says everything with rapping has already been used.

Play video content TMZ.com