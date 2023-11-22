Lil Eazy-E Plots AI Plans For Father's Legacy, Says Dre & Cube Need To Visit His Grandma

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Eazy-E thinks his father, Eazy-E's street sign in Compton probably should've come a little bit sooner ... but the day is finally here and everybody's celebratin'!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Lil Eazy on Wednesday as "Eazy Street" became the newest official order in Hub City. LE revealed he's got big plans for the estate in the future ... including some collab with AI.

The AI idea is just one of the visions Eazy says he's floating to honor his famous father's legacy ... AI tools could prove useful in completing some of the unreleased tracks.

Big Eazy died in 1995 but many of his friends and family were still around to support the street sign ... Alonzo Williams the DJ/club owner who helped launch everyone's career, several of his children -- even his mother pulled up to see her son's tribute.

Also present was original N.W.A. member DJ Yella but the other surviving members Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and MC Ren were noticeably absent but Lil Eazy says he's not surprised.

Lil Eazy says Yella was the only one who showed up to the "Boyz-N-The-Hood" rapper's funeral back in the day so he doesn't expect much change-up ... but does say they need to pay a visit to Momma Eazy for holding them down during the early days.