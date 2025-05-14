Soccer Player Savy King Undergoes Heart Surgery After Collapsing On Field

Angel City FC player Savy King is recovering from heart surgery after collapsing on the field during Friday's match ... with the team announcing her prognosis is, thankfully, "excellent."

King fell to the pitch in the 74th minute of Friday's match against the Utah Royals ... and after receiving immediate care for several minutes, she was stretchered off and taken to California Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

The club provided an update on her status ... saying 20-year-old King was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday, where doctors discovered a heart abnormality.

King underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to address the issue ... and she is now resting and on the road to recovery with her loved ones by her side.

"We are incredibly thankful for the outstanding medical care she has received and the overwhelming support from our community," Angel City said.

King's family also spoke on the matter ... saying they are blessed to share that she is "recovering well" and looks forward to going home soon.

"We want to thank the incredible Angel City medical staff and players who acted swiftly as well as the medical teams that have given her such exceptional care," the family said.

"We will never forget the kindness and care you've shown, our gratitude is endless. In moments like these, we're reminded of God's constant presence and protection."