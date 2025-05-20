Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Austin Estate Hits the Market for $26.5 Million

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are looking to move on from their fancy estate in Texas ... because they just put their property in Austin on the market.

The "Poor Things" star and her comedian husband just listed the home for $26.5 million ... even though construction is not yet finished.

The place sits on 1.24 acres and there's a four-bedroom home, a garage with a screening room and entertainment space above, plus a two-bedroom guest house.

Emma and Dave were building the property in Tarrytown, one of Austin's nicest neighborhoods, and the estate is just a half mile from a boat ramp on Lake Austin.

Construction is set to be completed this summer ... and the place comes with a pool, which is sorely needed in the hot Austin summers.

It's unclear why Emma and Dave are selling before the project is done ... and based on the photos, it looks like the place is mostly complete.