WWE's Zoey Stark Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury On 'Raw'

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark left "Raw" on Monday night in absolute agony ... after she sustained a devastating leg injury during a match.

The gruesome scene unfolded out at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina ... when Stark was battling against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Damn, looks like Zoey Stark blew her knee out!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wmGLzC08sj — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 20, 2025 @TheMovementXx

The trio put on a show for the crowd -- but things took an awful turn when Stark jumped from a top rope and landed awkwardly on her right leg.

You can see in video from the match's broadcast, Stark's knee bent in a way it clearly shouldn't have -- and she was forced to leave the match without finishing.

The ringside Doctor had to carry Zoey Stark to the back after her unfortunate landing.



Wishing her a speedy recovery 🙏#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xrFu13czia — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 20, 2025 @WrestlePurists

She appeared to be in tears as a ringside doctor carried her back into the locker room.

So far, there's been no official update on Stark's status ... but Ripley -- who went on to beat Sane in the match -- sent thoughts and prayers to the injured wrestler on X late Monday night.

"Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous…," she wrote. "Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery!"