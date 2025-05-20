WWE's Zoey Stark Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury On 'Raw'
WWE Superstar Zoey Stark left "Raw" on Monday night in absolute agony ... after she sustained a devastating leg injury during a match.
The gruesome scene unfolded out at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina ... when Stark was battling against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Money in the Bank qualifier.
Damn, looks like Zoey Stark blew her knee out!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wmGLzC08sj— The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 20, 2025 @TheMovementXx
The trio put on a show for the crowd -- but things took an awful turn when Stark jumped from a top rope and landed awkwardly on her right leg.
You can see in video from the match's broadcast, Stark's knee bent in a way it clearly shouldn't have -- and she was forced to leave the match without finishing.
The ringside Doctor had to carry Zoey Stark to the back after her unfortunate landing.— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 20, 2025 @WrestlePurists
Wishing her a speedy recovery 🙏#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xrFu13czia
She appeared to be in tears as a ringside doctor carried her back into the locker room.
So far, there's been no official update on Stark's status ... but Ripley -- who went on to beat Sane in the match -- sent thoughts and prayers to the injured wrestler on X late Monday night.
"Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous…," she wrote. "Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery!"
Get well soon, Zoey.