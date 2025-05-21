Dodgers Host Lucha Libre Wrestling Match For Mexican Heritage Night

The Dodgers' walk-off win over the Diamondbacks wasn't the only thriller at the ballpark on Tuesday -- there was also some action-packed wrasslin'!!!

The World Series Champions hosted Mexican Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium ... featuring live music, food and a jersey giveaway.

Mexican Heritage Night jersey for the Dodgers is so well done. pic.twitter.com/dtbyMQRofp

But the fun started before first pitch ... 'cause the team set up a ring right in center field and held a lucha libre match!!

Fans in attendance seemed to love the gesture ... and they witnessed Mariachi Montana walk out of the match with the win. Just before baseball became the main storyline again, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero hit the field and threw out the first pitch.

The Dodgers had Lucha Libre on the field for Mexican Heritage Night 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/vjijBdrpng

While the matches seemed to be a hit amongst the fans ... the main concern amongst Dodger fans was to snap the four-game skid the squad was in entering the night.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning, the team rallied for three runs to walk off the Arizona Diamondbacks ... with Max Muncy hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly to drive in Shohei Ohtani.