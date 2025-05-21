Gunnar Henderson 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Team USA wants Gunnar Henderson in its infield during the 2026 World Baseball Classic -- the Orioles superstar tells TMZ Sports he'd happily accept the invitation.

In fact, the Baltimore shortstop said in a sit-down with us on Tuesday it's actually one of his career goals to suit up for the Red, White and Blue in the prestigious baseball tournament.

"Anytime you have a chance to do that," he said of playing for America in the WBC, "it's pretty special. That's something that I definitely look forward to and hopefully can do one day in the future."

Despite a slew of options for USA at short (Trea Turner, Bobby Witt Jr. and Mookie Betts should all be available), Henderson has as good a claim to the spot as anybody.

Since the 23-year-old made his debut for the O's in 2022, he's torn the cover off the ball -- before Tuesday's game against the Brewers, he owned a .266 batting average with 76 home runs and 205 RBIs. He added 35 stolen bases as well.

This year, though, he's scuffled a bit in return from injury -- but, then again, his whole Baltimore team has struggled to get off the ground in 2025. He, though, told us he's expecting a turnaround shortly.

"Just stick with us," he said in a message to his fans. "I know it's hard right now. But we're going to get it going. And it's going to be a good ride at the end of the year."

